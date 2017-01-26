Skip to content

#MyUnintendedJoy: Americans Show Why They Choose Life Over Abortion

abortion

by Dr. Susan Berry26 Jan 20170

The hashtag #MyUnintendedJoy is trending on Twitter prior to Friday’s March for Life, as women faced with unplanned or complicated pregnancies are Tweeting their stories showing why they chose life over abortion.

The Federalist’s Bre Payton highlights the hashtag and draws attention to “the women and children the abortion industry doesn’t want you to know about.”

The March for Life is the world’s largest pro-life demonstration and will be held Friday, January 27, on the national mall in Washington, D.C.

Here are some of the stories about the babies who were born because their mothers and fathers chose life, despite the recommendations of doctors and other family members and friends to abort:

 


