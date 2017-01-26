MyUnintendedJoy: Americans Show Why They Choose Life Over Abortion

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The hashtag #MyUnintendedJoy is trending on Twitter prior to Friday’s March for Life, as women faced with unplanned or complicated pregnancies are Tweeting their stories showing why they chose life over abortion.

The Federalist’s Bre Payton highlights the hashtag and draws attention to “the women and children the abortion industry doesn’t want you to know about.”

The March for Life is the world’s largest pro-life demonstration and will be held Friday, January 27, on the national mall in Washington, D.C.

Here are some of the stories about the babies who were born because their mothers and fathers chose life, despite the recommendations of doctors and other family members and friends to abort:

#MyUnintendedJoy came when we were young, broke and completely unready for a family. Now she's almost 2 and the highlight of every day. pic.twitter.com/ZukfzmINdo — Gabrielle Rystedt (@gabbithegreat) January 23, 2017

Many warned me that keeping him would ruin my life. Instead he redeemed it. #MyUnintendedJoy pic.twitter.com/Z6xmeUbHvZ — Kayla (@VixenRogue) January 23, 2017

#MyUnintendedJoy will be 25 Friday. She's special needs & most pro choice women wouldn't have given her a chance! @ScottBaio @MrsScottBaio pic.twitter.com/ZEo21lE2xi — Jenn Graves (@JennGraves1) January 23, 2017

#MyUnintendedJoy Is 14 and the light of my life. She is my hero. pic.twitter.com/L3pzbb3sGl — Heather (@hboulware) January 23, 2017

My unintended became both mine and his adooptive parents joy. #MyUnintendedJoy — Sweet_Me_Lissa (@Mel_lific) January 25, 2017

Doctors Told Me to Abort My Disabled Baby But He Has Brought Me Unintended Joy https://t.co/4X0ekXhkCW #MarchForLife #MyUnintendedJoy pic.twitter.com/z5BUDqSjRd — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 26, 2017

Contraceptive failure, on fetus damaging meds, refused recommended abortion. #MyUnintendedJoy is now a 27 year old mother of three beauties! — FederalistTXTwister (@KeleJohnson) January 24, 2017

#MyUnintendedJoy is my everything and then some more pic.twitter.com/XvAnVrvJ6l — Allison Bean Wrinkle (@AllisonMBean) January 24, 2017

#MyUnintendedJoy came during my 3rd year in law school. It was not easy, but I wouldn't trade anything in the world for him. — Naniluns (@naniluns) January 25, 2017

#Myunintendedjoy is probably my favorite hashtag to date. Their momma's chose life, and we chose #adoption. I'm endlessly joyful. pic.twitter.com/Eh6DrIo4o9 — Lauren Rae Konkol (@laurenkonkol) January 24, 2017

Bio mom chose life and look what happened. 💕😍❤️ #MyUnintendedJoy pic.twitter.com/CVjUBQbtZF — Schültzie 🇺🇸🇻 (@schultzenfreude) January 23, 2017

I was #myunintendedjoy born to parents who could not take care of me in addition to their 3 other kids and am so glad they chose adoption! — Miraculous Christine (@RevPokemon) January 24, 2017

#MyUnintendedJoy turned me into a warrior: I protected him when no one else would. We both became stronger together :) — The Little Llama (@somelittlellama) January 25, 2017

#myunintendedjoy is a strong, brave 25 year old man that is basically my caretaker now. His motto is "you took care of me, now it's my turn — Karen Porter (@karenyporter) January 24, 2017