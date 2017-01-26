Director of News Site Tweets that He Hopes Stress of Presidency Will ‘Kill Trump Faster’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A director of a news website jumped to his Twitter account to express hope that the stress of the presidency “should help kill Trump faster.”

It is a case of yet another journalist who has taken to Twitter to reveal a level of hatred for President Donald Trump so deep that it calls into question their ability to properly report the news. This time it is Ehtan Fedida, the former Social Media Editor for Huffington Post and the current Director of Social Media at the news site Ozy.com.

On January 25 Fedida took to his Twitter feed to write, “Looking on the bright side: the stress of the presidency should help kill @realDonaldTrump faster.”

Not long afterward Fedida deleted the tweet, according to IJReview.

Fedida’s last article on Huffington Post was published in June of last year. He was hired by Ozy in July.

Neither Fedida nor Ozy has made a statement on the hateful tweet.

