Diversity Advocates Slam, Damn, Trump Border Reform

Advocates of increased immigration and imposed social diversity used Twitter to slam and damn Donald Trump’s comprehensive reform of federal programs to reduce illegal and risky immigration.

Phil Wolgin, who is an immigration booster at the Center for American Progress, admitted that Trump campaigned for his new reform of border defenses.

Newsflash: Trump meant exactly what he promised on #immigration. It's as bad as expected, if not far, far worse. — Philip Wolgin (@pwolgin) January 25, 2017

Trump’s push against illegal and legal immigration is a huge threat to the Democrats’ political strategy, which assumes that a growing number of immigrants will provide needed votes to the Democrats’ unruly coalition of gays and industrial workers, Muslims and Jews, Wall Street financiers and government workers, blacks and Latinos, upper income professionals and minimum-wage service workers.

From Janet Murguía, the president and CEO of the National Council of La Raza, the largest national Latino advocacy organization in the United States.

Today, @realDonaldTrump fulfilled a campaign promise: he doubled down on his intent to declare open season on immigrants. #ProtectandDefend — Janet Murguía (@JMurguia_NCLR) January 25, 2017

Madeline Albright, a former Secretary of State to President Bill Clinton, repurposed the State of Liberty into a navigation light for immigrants.

There is no fine print on the Statue of Liberty. America must remain open to people of all faiths & backgrounds. #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/4LvMiZTRJJ — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) January 25, 2017

In fact, as President Trump recognized in his inauguration, the statue was designed a symbolic beacon to the developing world to how the United States manages its constitutional Republic. “We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example for everyone to follow,” he declared. The “huddled masses” poem was attached to the statue decades later to advocate for additional immigration.

A spokesman for the jihad-linked Council of American-Islamic Relations complained about how Trump’s policies might restrict legal immigration. The accompanying video from Jordan suggests that many Arabs believe they have a right to import themselves, their culture and their Islamic politics into Americans’ democratic civic society.

Video: #CAIR Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper Interviewed About Trump's 'Muslim Ban' https://t.co/fOBRDd3UV7 — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) January 25, 2017

The CAIR group is so closely entwined with Islamists and with jihadis that court documents and news reports show that at least five of its people — either board members, employees or former employees — have been jailed or repatriated from the United States for various financial and terror-related offenses.

The record highlighted by critics also shows that CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in a Texas-based criminal effort to deliver $12 million to the Jew-hating HAMAS jihad group, that it was founded with $490,000 from HAMAS, and that the FBI bans top-level meetings with CAIR officials. In 2009, a federal judge concluded that “the government has produced ample evidence to establish the associations of CAIR… with Hamas.”

CAIR’s anti-Trump pitch is being aided by the far-left Code Pink group of self-proclaimed feminists. One of the CAIR members wore a “hijab” hair-cover indicating her support of Islam’s divinely-mandated discriminatory doctrines towards women.

Visit: www.cair.com to watch CAIR's News Conference on Trump's 'Muslim Ban' Executive Orders. Thank you @codepinkalert for standing in solidarity with the Muslim community. #NoBanNoWall A photo posted by Cair Staff (@cair_national) on Jan 25, 2017 at 3:32pm PST

The pro-diversity ACLU is leading protests against Trump’s comprehensive border reform.

Tonight we joined @NYCLU, @CAIRNewYork and other concerned New Yorkers to protest anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant exec orders #NoBanNoWalls pic.twitter.com/vqkkf53XTb — ACLU National (@ACLU) January 26, 2017

Dara Lind is a writer for Vox.com, which completely missed the importance of immigration in the 2016 election.

@AdamSerwer I am actually in NYC right now. Wondering if I should go to the Statue of Liberty, or Ellis Island, to cry and break things. — Dara Lind (@DLind) January 25, 2017

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez complained about Trump’s policies, even though he played a critical role in Trump’s election by pushing the Senate’s “Gang of Eight” immigration-boosting bill in 2013. That bill split the GOP and pushed GOP base voters to support any pro-American immigration reformer in the 2016 campaign. Trump won largely because he was the only candidate who supported the goal of pro-American immigration reform.

Pres.Trump exec orders today cement his place on the wrong side of common-sense & our American history #NoBanNoWall https://t.co/MEePLhvk0O pic.twitter.com/ckupZ2A3QH — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) January 25, 2017

Frank Sharry runs America’s Voice, and is a leading advocate for increased immigration,

This is a dark day for America. Trump translating xenophobic campaign into policy. EOs declare open season on immigrants. Not my America. — Frank Sharry (@FrankSharry) January 25, 2017

Jorge Ramos is a news anchor at the Spanish-language Univision network. He has argued that Mexicans should be freely allowed to seek jobs in the United States.

¿Se atreverá a decir @epn en público y en la Casa Blanca: "No pagaremos por el muro" y "México primero" ? — JORGE RAMOS (@jorgeramosnews) January 25, 2017

Vincente Fox is a former president of Mexico, who has also argued that Mexicans should be allowed to work jobs in the United States. He does not like Trump.

Sean Spicer, I've said this to @realDonaldTrump and now I'll tell you: Mexico is not going to pay for that fucking wall. #FuckingWall — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 25, 2017

Douglas Rivlin is a top aide to Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez, a far-left Puerto Rican immigrant and advocate of mass immigration.