Donald Trump Calls Elijah Cummings; Expresses Condolences for Staffer Who Lost Children in House Fire

President Donald Trump made a call to Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings from Maryland and expressed his condolences for a staffer that lost six children in a house fire.

Cummings appeared on Morning Joe to discuss his interest in working with the president on prescription drug issues and praised Trump for working with the unions.

Trump picked up the phone in the White House and called Cummings, according to American Urban Radio’s April Ryan. Trump also told Cummings that he had great respect for the congressman and that they had more in common than they had differences.