Donald Trump: Chelsea Manning an ‘Ungrateful Traitor’

President Donald Trump reacted to a column written by Chelsea Manning, criticizing former President Barack Obama’s presidency.

“Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader,” Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday morning. “Terrible!”

Manning wrote that Obama should have been an unapologetic liberal, complaining that when he served in the military he heard people criticize the former president.

“The one simple lesson to draw from President Obama’s legacy: do not start off with a compromise,” Manning wrote. “They won’t meet you in the middle. Instead, what we need is an unapologetic progressive leader.”