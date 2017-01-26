Donald Trump Signals DACA Policy Within Next Four Weeks

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump has a plan to deal with former President Obama’s executive amnesty for children of illegal immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally.

“We’ll be coming out with policy on that over the next period of four weeks,” Trump explained when asked about the so-called “DREAMers” in an interview with ABC News anchor David Muir.

In 2012, Obama instituted DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) allowing these children to stay in the country legally. During the campaign, Trump vowed to repeal DACA and DAPA (Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents), a promise that anti-amnesty activists are watching closely.

During the ABC interview, however, Trump urged the so-called “DREAMers” not to worry.

“They are here illegally. They shouldn’t be very worried. I do have a big heart. We’re going to take care of everybody,” he said, promising to restore a strong border. “Where you have great people that are here that have done a good job, they should be far less worried.”

Trump added that his administration would focus on criminal illegal immigrants first.

“Those people have to be worried ’cause they’re getting out,” he said. “We’re gonna get them out. We’re gonna get ’em out fast.”