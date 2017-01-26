Donald Trump Threatens to Cancel Meeting with Mexico if They Won’t Pay for Wall

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump reacted to Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto’s repeated insistence that his country would not pay for a wall on the Southern border.

“If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Nieto stressed on Wednesday that his country would not pay for the wall.

“I have said it over and over again: Mexico will not pay for any wall,” Nieto, adding that “Mexico does not believe in walls.”

Trump reminded Mexican leaders how much money their country depended on the United States, and signaled that he was ready to renegotiate NAFTA.

“The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico,” he said. “It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers of jobs and companies lost.”

The meeting with the Mexican president was expected to take place next week.