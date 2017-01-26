GOP Leaders Delay Obamacare Repeal, Negotiate Replacement

GOP leaders in Congress are delaying plans to kill off Obamacare until they develop an alternative and popular healthcare support program.

According to the Wall Street Journal:

The Friday deadline is whizzing by in part because there are no consequences for missing the Jan. 27 date, which was always viewed as optimistic. In addition, the GOP strategy has shifted after a sizable group of Republicans balked at repealing the health care law without having a replacement in hand.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants to repeal and replace the law at effectively the same time. To make that happen, lawmakers are accelerating the development of the replacement plan — and slowing down the law’s repeal.

“We’re speeding up replacement because most senators I talk with want to have a pretty good idea of what the replacement’s going to be before we vote for a repeal,” Sen. Lamar Alexander (R., Tenn.), the chairman of the Senate health panel, told reporters this week. “Plus we don’t want any of the repeal to take effect until there are concrete, practical alternatives in place.