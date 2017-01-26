Krikorian: Mexico ‘Obviously Not Going to Write Us a Check’ but Likely Will Pay for Wall

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Asked by Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow on Thursday how Mexico is going to pay for Trump’s border wall, Mark Krikorian, the Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies said, “They’re obviously not going to write us a check. I think Trump thought that up as kind of a way to troll Mexico.”

“What I think is likely to happen,” he continued, “is a tax on remittances that immigrants send home. And Mexico depends on that money a lot. So, taxing that is a way for having Mexico pay for it. And it’s not some crazy idea because Oklahoma already does it.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Krikorian and Marlow had a far-ranging discussion involving President Trump’s executive actions on the border and immigration.

While calling Trump’s early actions on immigration “outstanding,” Krikorian added “the border wall is going to be less problematic” as compared to efforts to push back against “sanctuary cities.” Trump “has all the authority he needs” as regards building the wall, said Krikorian.

“Bringing sanctuary cities to heel is going to be much more difficult because cutting off some of their Justice Department grants is not going to do it for at least a lot of the big ones, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago. They’ve already said they don’t care, they’ll take the hit. Their first goal is protecting illegal aliens.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: