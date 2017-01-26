Pizza Deliveryman Who Shot Back Credits ‘The Gun on [His] Hip’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The pizza deliveryman who shot back after being ambushed Monday night credits “the gun on [his] hip” with keeping the situation from getting even worse.

Breitbart News previously reported that the deliveryman was shot twice in southwest Philadelphia after being ambushed but was able to pull his own gun and return fire, ending the attack. The deliveryman was given the address of a vacant home and was attacked by men who flanked him from adjacent homes as he waited for an answer at the front door.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

ABC 6 identified the deliveryman as 36-year-old Keyveat Fredericks, a father of eight.

Fredericks said, “When I turned, the gun was in my face. He came out of nowhere.” He added, “I smacked his gun. Ran around my vehicle. I had dropped the pizzas. I heard one shot. I felt it hit me. I can tell you I felt it go through my arm. I heard it literally hit my gun that was on my side on my holster and I felt it go inside of me.”

But Fredericks was able to draw and fire his gun. He said, “I fired once at him and he took off down the block. If it wasn’t for the gun on my hip, it would have been a lot more damage.”

Fredericks added, “Why? I had $80 in money total on me. So even if you had got that would you have killed me afterwards?” He said the goal of the job was to provide for his children, but he does not think he can do it anymore.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of “Bullets with AWR Hawkins,” a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.