Six persons were wounded–two critically–when gunfire erupted at a Chicago memorial for gun victims.

The shootings occurred around 8:15 pm Wednesday night during “a vigil for another victim of gun violence in Chicago.”

According to the Associated Press, Community activist Jedidiah Brown says the mother of the victim for whom the memorial was held was among the six who were wounded. A 12-year-old girl was also wounded when a bullet grazed her head. She is listed in stable condition.

Chicago police spokesman Ron Gaines said “a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman are hospitalized in serious condition with gunshot wounds.”

Breitbart News previously reported that shootings and murder for January 1, 2017, through January 22, 2017, were higher than shootings and murder for the same period in 2016. The Chicago Tribune reported “at least 228 people… shot in Chicago” January 1 through January 22 of this year. That is an increase of 16 victims over the number shot during the same time in 2016. And there were “at least 42 homicides,” marking a “23.5 percent from the 34 homicides from the same period in 2016.”

