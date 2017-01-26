Electrical Union Workers Display Big Pro-Trump Banner in Philadelphia

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Union electrical workers at a Philadelphia job site hung a huge barrier welcoming President Donald Trump to the city, highlighting his high support among rank and file members of skilled unions.

The union members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers unfurled their banner, which said “Buy American” and “Welcome to Philly Mr. President.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fox News contributor and pollster Frank Luntz caught the Thursday display and tweeted about it.

The @IBEW Local Union #98 welcomes President Trump. Big banner in full view of #GOPRetreat. pic.twitter.com/rj77lrRkrW — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 26, 2017

During the election, support for Trump rose among union households while support for Hillary fell in those same homes. According to the Columbus Dispatch newspaper:

In Ohio, Trump won among union voters, earning the support of 49 percent of those polled to Clinton’s 44 percent. In 2012, by comparison, Obama received 60 percent of Ohio’s union vote, while Romney received 37 percent.

Trump won because rank-and-file union members voted for him and against their bosses. #GOPRetreat https://t.co/MKsmX0tix4 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 26, 2017

To emphasize how different this Republican President is from prior Republicans in the White House, Trump met with a group of union leaders only days after he took the oath of office.

Many of the unions’ leaders are also progressive middle-managers in the Democratic Party’s political machine, and so it was not long before the IBEW’s pro-Trump banner disappeared from the Philly construction site.

Luntz noted that, too:

The banner has now been taken down. Why are union supervisors silencing their rank-and-file members? #GOPRetreat pic.twitter.com/JKGlwRjHo6 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 26, 2017

The unfurling of the banner coincided with the President’s trip to Philly to address the Republican retreat which kicked off on Wednesday.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.