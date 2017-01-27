Angel Mom Laura Wilkerson to Jose Antonio Vargas: There Is No ‘Grey Area’ With Illegal Immigration

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Laura Wilkerson, who lost her son Joshua when an illegal alien classmate savagely tortured and murdered him, told open borders activist and self-proclaimed illegal Jose Antonio Vargas on Fox News there is no “grey area” when it comes to illegal immigration.

“And you know, you say you’ve had a tough day. You know, I don’t know if you understand what a tough day is in the life of a parent who has lost a child at the hands of an illegal in this country,” Wilkerson began.

“Oh,” Vargas said, smirking and raising his eyebrows at Wilkerson.

“[Y]ou are legal or illegal, it’s one way or the other, there is no grey area on that,” she continued as Vargas shook his head.

“You’ve had plenty of time in this country to get in line [and] come in the front door. Your parents brought you here undocumented, and that is something that is a question you will have to have for your parents,” she said. “But you have had plenty of time to get in line, and we don’t have to make any excuses for that.”

“We have to do nothing for the illegal here,” she said. “They need to come in, and come through the front door. There is a process. It needs to be ongoing and enforced.”

Wilkerson’s son, Joshua, died on November 16, 2010, after an illegal alien classmate brought into the U.S. as a 10-year-old beat him, strangled him, and tortured him to death, later tying him up and setting his body on fire in a field. Years later, the convicted murderer still bragged about his “killing skills” in court while excitedly demonstrating how he murdered the 100-lb. Joshua.

“Instead of getting Joshua home that day from school, we got an autopsy report,” Wilkerson testified before a Senate hearing in July 2015. “He was kicked so hard in the stomach that it sent his spleen into his spine, and sliced it in two… The medical examiner said it was torture.”

“This was our family’s 9/11 terrorist attack by a foreign invader, whether you want to recognize it or whether you do not,” Wilkerson said. “This government continues to fail or even recognize that we have an issue. Americans are dying daily at the hands of criminals that we don’t even know are here.”

Wilkerson has fought for years as an advocate for American families who lost loved ones to illegal alien crime as part of the “Angel Moms,” brought together by the nonprofit Remembrance Project.

Vargas later complained he lived in a “grey area” in the U.S. as an illegal alien who refuses to leave the country.

“I live in the grey area. This is not black and white,” he said.

“There is no grey area,” Wilkerson said.

“There is not just illegal versus illegal—oh, I live in the grey area,” he continued. “Millions of people live the grey area every day.”

“You are in this country illegally, and that’s it,” Wilkerson replied.

Watch the entire exchange, with Wilkerson asking how Vargas and other illegal aliens manage to obtain Social Security cards, here.