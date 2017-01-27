David Daleiden: ‘I’m Looking Forward to Seeing Trump Administration Deliver on Promises Made’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In an interview with Breitbart News, the creator of the now famous Planned Parenthood videos says attending this year’s March for Life is like coming full circle.

“I am really looking forward to seeing the new administration deliver on the promises they made, that we’re going to defund Planned Parenthood and stop forcing taxpayers to subsidize the biggest abortion business in our country,” the journalist says.

Following more than a year of being targeted by Planned Parenthood for his undercover videos revealing their alleged practice of selling the body parts of babies aborted in their clinics for a profit, Daleiden says being at March for Life 2017 with a new, pro-life administration in office “means a lot.”

“It’s cool coming full circle to see Vice President Pence speaking here – it’s historic for a sitting vice president to be speaking at the March for Life – and for this vice president in particular,” he explains. “None of us would be talking about defunding Planned Parenthood had it not been for Congressman Mike Pence 10 years ago raising this issue and talking about it when nobody else was at the time.”

“I’m personally looking forward to a new Department of Justice, hoping that Planned Parenthood is finally going to be held accountable to the law for their numerous barbaric crimes against women, children, and families,” he adds. “I’m looking forward to seeing a pro-life Congress and a pro-life administration working together on enacting the significant policy changes that the majority of Americans tell us they want when it comes to abortion policy and increased protections for our unborn brothers and sisters.”