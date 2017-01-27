Donald Trump to March for Life: ‘You Have My Full Support!’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump signaled his support for pro-life activists attending the March for Life on Friday.

“The #MarchForLife is so important,” he wrote on Twitter. “To all of you marching — you have my full support!”

Trump will reportedly also call into the march, following the precedent set by Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.

The President also pointed out that Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the pro-life event.

According to organizers, Pence is speaking around noon.

Trump set big expectations for the March for Life during an interview with ABC’s David Muir when asked to compare possible crowd size to that of last week’s Women’s March on Washington: “You will have a large crowd on Friday, too, which is mostly pro-life people, too, and I didn’t realize this, but I was told. You will have a very large crowd of people–as large or larger, Trump said. Some people said it will be larger–pro-life people, and they say the press doesn’t cover them.