March for Life 2017: Photos from Washington, DC’s Pro-Life Rally

The 2017 March for Life saw thousands of pro-life demonstrators rally at the National Mall in Washington, DC, spurred on by encouraging messages from newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump and appearances by his top surrogates. Vice President Mike Pence became the first VP ever to address the crowd, while Trump’s winning campaign manager Kellyanne Conway headlined the event.
Reporters from Breitbart News were also in attendance at the 44th annual March for Life, capturing scenes from the crowd. See those images and photos from news wires below:
Little Sisters of the Poor at @March_for_Life pic.twitter.com/k4dc928MBm
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 27, 2017
Pro-life high schoolers handing out 🌹🌹 to people in DC on their way to @March_for_Life pic.twitter.com/bRLQS5HyCI
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 27, 2017
Carnival atmosphere here at @March_for_Life waiting for @VP! pic.twitter.com/lO5sWHnOkp
— Neil W. McCabe (@NeilWMcCabe) January 27, 2017
Demonstrators @March_for_Life pic.twitter.com/IolC3eg3vo
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 27, 2017
Co-opting the left's terms @March_for_Life pic.twitter.com/gd5DdSx1hG
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 27, 2017
Pro-life #harambe pic.twitter.com/8itb80bAik
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 27, 2017
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.