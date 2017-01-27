Skip to content

March for Life 2017: Photos from Washington, DC’s Pro-Life Rally

Anti-abortion demonstrators arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, during the March for Life. The march, held every year in the Washington, marks the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

by Breitbart News27 Jan 20170

The 2017 March for Life saw thousands of pro-life demonstrators rally at the National Mall in Washington, DC, spurred on by encouraging messages from newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump and appearances by his top surrogates. Vice President Mike Pence became the first VP ever to address the crowd, while Trump’s winning campaign manager Kellyanne Conway headlined the event.

Reporters from Breitbart News were also in attendance at the 44th annual March for Life, capturing scenes from the crowd. See those images and photos from news wires below:

Pro Life supporters gather at the Washington Monument to hear Vice President Mike Pence speak at the March for Life rally on January 27, 2017 in Washington,DC. Anti-abortion activists are gathering for the 44th annual March for Life in Washington, protesting the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. / AFP / Tasos Katopodis (Photo credit should read TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Tasos Katopodis /AFP/Getty Images)

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the March for Life rally on January 27, 2017 in Washington,DC. Anti-abortion activists are gathering for the 44th annual March for Life in Washington, protesting the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. / AFP / Tasos Katopodis (Photo credit should read TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the March for Life rally on January 27, 2017 in Washington,DC. Tasos Katopodis /AFP/Getty Images)

Charlie Spiering / Breitbart News

Charlie Spiering / Breitbart News

Charlie Spiering / Breitbart News

Charlie Spiering / Breitbart News

Charlie Spiering / Breitbart News

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: Thousands of people rally on the National Mall before the start of the 44th annual March for Life January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. The march is a gathering and protest against the United States Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: Thousands of people gather for a rally before the start of the 44th annual March for Life at the base of the Washington Monument January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. The march is a gathering and protest against the United States Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, addresses a rally on the National Mall before the start of the 44th annual March for Life January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. The march is a gathering and protest against the United States Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, addresses a rally on the National Mall before the start of the 44th annual March for Life January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: Thousands of people rally on the National Mall before the start of the 44th annual March for Life January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. The march is a gathering and protest against the United States Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: Thousands of people rally on the National Mall before the start of the 44th annual March for Life January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. The march is a gathering and protest against the United States Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Anti-abortion demonstrators arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, during the March for Life. The march, held each year in the Washington, marks the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Anti-abortion demonstrators arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, during the March for Life. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Dr. Susan Berry / Breitbart News

Dr. Susan Berry / Breitbart News

Dr. Susan Berry / Breitbart News

Charlie Spiering / Breitbart News

Charlie Spiering / Breitbart News

Charlie Spiering / Breitbart News

Charlie Spiering / Breitbart News

Charlie Spiering / Breitbart News

Dr. Susan Berry / Breitbart News

Dr. Susan Berry / Breitbart News

Baltimore Ravens tight end Ben Watson speaks at the 44th Annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. (Dr. Susan Berry / Breitbart News)

Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) speaks at the 44th Annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. (Dr. Susan Berry / Breitbart News)

Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) speaks at the 44th Annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. (Dr. Susan Berry / Breitbart News)


