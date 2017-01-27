March for Life 2017: Photos from Washington, DC’s Pro-Life Rally

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The 2017 March for Life saw thousands of pro-life demonstrators rally at the National Mall in Washington, DC, spurred on by encouraging messages from newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump and appearances by his top surrogates. Vice President Mike Pence became the first VP ever to address the crowd, while Trump’s winning campaign manager Kellyanne Conway headlined the event.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Reporters from Breitbart News were also in attendance at the 44th annual March for Life, capturing scenes from the crowd. See those images and photos from news wires below:

Little Sisters of the Poor at @March_for_Life pic.twitter.com/k4dc928MBm — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 27, 2017