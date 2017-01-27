NAACP Vows to Oppose Trump’s Voter Fraud Investigation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The head of the NCAAP has come out in stark opposition to President Donald J. Trump’s coming investigation into voter fraud, claiming it is “racist.”

In an interview on CNN, Cornell William Brooks, president and CEO of the NAACP, insisted that his organization would “resist” the president’s investigation into fraud during the 2016 election.

“The President has claimed millions of fraudulent ballots were cast. The only place you will find millions of fraudulent ballots are right beside that fake birth certificate for Barack Obama, inside the imagination of President Trump. They don’t exist,” Brooks said on Thursday.

Instead of vote fraud, Brooks insisted that there was “unrelenting voter suppression” of the minority vote in 2016.

“We have seen our rights denied as Americans. Particularly seniors, African-Americans, Latinos and younger people,” Brooks exclaimed. “So, if the President insists upon conducting an investigation into voter fraud as a pretext for voter suppression, the NAACP, along with millions of Americans of every human heritage, will resist. We will push back.”

Brooks recently jumped to his Twitter account to attack the President’s investigation, calling it a figment of Trump’s imagination.

1) Only place you'll find millions of fraudulent ballots are beside B. Obama's fake birth certificate–inside #POTUS 's imagination.@NAACP pic.twitter.com/SCIKbShthH — Cornell Wm. Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) January 26, 2017

In a formal statement, Brooks called vote fraud a “myth” and insisted that voter suppression is a fact. He wrote:

Today, President Donald Trump called for the federal government to spend resources investigating alleged “voter fraud” in the 2016 elections. Unable to accept the fact that he lost the popular vote by some 2.8 million votes, President Trump has repeated his naked and reckless claim that 3 to 5 million illegal votes were cast in the 2016 election by “illegal immigrants.” However, this notion of widespread voter fraud in the 2016 election, or any other American election cycle for that matter, is false and dangerous.

On CNN Brooks added that he would suggest the president change the direction of his investigation or they will have to resist it.

“If the President goes down this road, we must resist, and we must resist massively,” Brooks claimed.

The claims Brooks made fly in the face of the evidence, according to longtime vote fraud investigator John Fund. In a piece published by Fox News, Fund and the Heritage Foundation’s Hans von Spakovsky say that Trump’s investigation is a long overdue look at the problem of vote fraud in the U.S.

Fund and von Spakovsky reveal that the Obama administration spent its entire eight years trying to quash investigations into vote fraud and also refused to allow the states to fix their voter rolls to eliminate dead voters and voters registered in multiple jurisdictions.

The authors further point out that our electoral system is currently set up entirely on the honor system, expecting that all voters will be telling the truth by affirming they are both registered and will only vote once. Fund also notes that voter ID cards are perfectly acceptable and that, “All industrialized democracies… require voters to prove their identity before voting.”

“Our honor system for voting doesn’t work,” Fund concluded. “We don’t know how big of a problem voter fraud really is because no systematic effort has ever been made to investigate it. But the public doesn’t think it’s as insignificant as the media insists.”

