Pence Joins Washington’s March for Life

Vice President Mike Pence became the first vice president to address the annual March for Life since the Washington, D.C. protest began in 1974, the year after the Supreme Court legalized abortion as a constitutionally-protected right.

Pence told the hundreds of thousands of marchers that he brought greetings from President Donald J. Trump.

Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life of America, told Breitbart News the crowds were enthusiastic about hearing from Pence, but the pro-life community was serious about holding politicians accountable for their pledges to outlaw abortion.

After a National Mall rally between the White House and Washington Monument, the marchers make their way up Capitol Hill, passing the Capitol and the Senate office buildings, before making the big right turn towards the Supreme Court.

Organizers always schedule the march on a weekday, so marchers can cross the street from the Supreme Court and visit with their congressmen and senators.