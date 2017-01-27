VP Pence at March for Life: Supreme Court Nominee Will Uphold God-Given Constitutional Liberties

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump will appoint a Supreme Court Justice to “uphold the God-given liberties enshrined in our Constitution in the tradition of the late and great Justice Antonin Scalia,” the new Vice President told the cheering crowd at the nation’s March For Life.

“We are, all of us, endowed by our Creator, with certain unalienable rights, and that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Vice President Mike Pence declared Jan. 27.

“Forty-four years ago our Supreme Court turned away from the first of these timeless ideals,” Pence said, referring to the right to life declared by the Founders of the United States 240 years ago in the Declaration of Independence.

Pence, the first Vice President to attend the March, continued, “but today, three generations hence, because of all of you and the many thousands who stand with us in marches like this all across the nation, Life is winning again in America.”

Pence backed his claim with the election of Trump and the “election of pro-life majorities in the Congress of the United States of America.”

Trump “asked me to thank you for your support, for your stand for life and for your compassion for the women and children of America,” Pence said.

“From his first day in office he’s been keeping his promises to the American people,” declared Pence, who then gave three specific actions of the Trump administration.

“That’s why on Monday, President Trump reinstated the Mexico City policy to prevent foreign aid from funding organizations that promote or perform abortions worldwide,” he said.

“That’s why this Administration will work with the Congress to end taxpayer funding of abortion and abortion providers and we will devote those resources to health care services for women across America,” Pence told the crowd.

“That’s why next week, President Donald Trump will announce a Supreme Court nominee who will uphold the God-given liberties enshrined in our Constitution in the tradition of the late and great Justice Antonin Scalia.”

Pence called Friday’s March a “celebration” of the progress of the Right to Life movement. “I’ve long believed that a society can be judged by how we care for our most vulnerable: the aged, the infirm, the disabled and the unborn.”

“We must meet this moment with respect and compassion for every American,” Pence said, calling this a historic moment for the “cause of life.”

“Life is winning through the steady advance of science that illuminates when life begins, more and more every day,” said Pence. “Life is winning through the generosity of millions of adoptive families who open their hearts and homes to children in need.”

Pence spoke of caregivers and volunteers at crisis pregnancy centers and at faith-based organizations which minister to women across the country. He said “life is winning” also through the “quiet counsels between mothers and daughters, grandmothers and granddaughters, between friends across kitchen tables and over coffee at college campuses.”

“The truth is being told, passion is overcoming convenience and hope is defeating despair,” said Pence.

He urged those in the movement to “press on,” adding;

Let your gentleness be evident to all. Let this movement be known for love, not anger, let this movement be known for compassion, not confrontation. When it comes to matters of the heart, there is nothing stronger than gentleness. I believe we will continue to win the hearts and minds of the rising generation if our hearts first break for young mothers and their unborn children and if we, each of us do all we can to meet them where they are with generosity, not judgement.

“On behalf of the President of the United States and my little family, we thank you for your stand for life. We thank you for your compassion. We thank you for your love for the women and children of America.” The Vice President continued, “Be assured along with you we will not grow weary, we will not rest until we restore a culture of life in America for ourselves and our posterity.”

