Planned Parenthood: Pro-Life ‘Extremists’ Participating in ‘March of Lies’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The nation’s largest abortion corporation is referring to the pro-life event, held Friday on the National Mall and attended by tens of thousands of Americans, as the “MarchOfLies.”

Planned Parenthood Action Fund tweeted:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Anti-abortion #MarchofLies extremists say a lot of #AlternativeFacts. Here's the reality on how people feel after getting the care they need pic.twitter.com/f8HsXgYZpH — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) January 27, 2017

Extremists in the new administration attend the #MarchOfLies & are preparing their attack on our health & rights — but #WeWontGoBack. pic.twitter.com/QBN4gL6Adh — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) January 27, 2017

Abortion advocacy group NARAL also tweeted:

In an email letter sent to supporters, Planned Parenthood president and CEO Cecile Richards says the pro-life “extremists” participating in the March for Life “can’t match the massive outpouring of support we saw at the Women’s Marches just one week ago.”

In an effort to fundraise and promote opposition to the defunding of her abortion business, Richards said March for Life “special guest” Vice President Mike Pence and the Trump administration in general have “reproductive health and rights in its crosshairs.”

“We made our voices heard at marches across the country, and now it’s time to speak out again,” Richards writes. “Here’s how to get loud, right now, and show our opponents we won’t back down, we won’t be silenced, and we won’t be ignored.”

Richards asks abortion supporters to contact members of the Senate to tell them, “Don’t defund Planned Parenthood.” Additionally, she urges, “Make a gift to Planned Parenthood Action Fund.”

“We’re working all-out to mobilize grassroots activists and fight attempts to shut down Planned Parenthood health centers, and every dollar truly does make a difference,” Richards states.