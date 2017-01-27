SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In an interview with Breitbart News, Baltimore Ravens tight end Ben Watson calls upon men to take responsibility for their actions and protect women and young girls from facing the devastation of abortion.

Watson, who addressed the tens of thousands of pro-life activists participating in the 2017 March for Life, has been speaking out about abortion and, particularly, the disproportionate number of abortions in the black community.

“When it comes to the black community, we represent a larger proportion of abortions than I would like, than any of us would like,” he explains. “And so, to me, it’s a big challenge to men, as well – not just black men, not white men, but just men in general – to step up and protect women, to protect young girls, to protect the pre-born.”

“Men were made to be protectors and caretakers, and a lot of what we’re seeing when it comes to this topic would be a thing of the past if our men would stand up and be men,” Watson urges.

Asked about what he anticipates now that America has a pro-life administration, Watson responds, “This is a heart issue. No matter who’s in office, the people’s hearts have to be changed when it comes to how we view life and how we esteem life. And that will affect what happens at the top.”

“My hope is that we have an administration that protects life at the forefront, and that it’s important to them to enact laws and to campaign for issues that are important when it comes to life,” he says.

A devout Christian, Watson recently told TurningPointFriends.org as Planned Parenthood celebrated its centennial anniversary, “I do know that blacks kind of represent a large portion of the abortions, and I do know that honestly the whole idea with Planned Parenthood and [founder Margaret] Sanger in the past was to exterminate blacks, and it’s kind of ironic that it’s working.”