David Webb: President Trump – Week One Complete

On the seventh day of his presidency Donald Trump did not rest. He’s moving at the speed of expeditious. This White House has promised an aggressive and busy Congress.

One of the things I like is a no BS approach to dealing with other world leaders as President Trump did with Mexico’s President Nieto. Eight years of President Obama gave other world leaders the impression that America has become weak and pliable and will not exert our influence.

In his inauguration speech, President Trump also spoke of a nation’s right to act in their sovereign interest. Globalism has met its second opponent following Brexit. Others are likely to follow.

The symbolism of United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May meeting with Trump at the Republican retreat is not lost to other players on the world stage. As she stated in her remarks at the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia, the U.K. and U.S. will defend the West against opponents from the East and the Middle East economically and militarily.

Reinforcing our relationship with friends not just allies is important and President Trump talked about this in his inauguration speech. There’s nothing dark about this principle. We have alliances and friendships and alliances are not necessarily friendships. As we nurture strong alliances they have better potential to become friendships. This is often the case where there are cultural bonds.

Then there’s the media. I wrote this in 2015 in a draft and find it applicable today:

Is Trump the one who makes media especially the left wing at Univision, Telemundo, MSNBC and others shudder? As we recently saw in his handling of MSNBC’s Diaz-Balart on illegal immigration it appeared more like a stutter? Love him, hate him or something in between, apparently Trump will not be trampled over by bully media. They’ve met their match and it is not limited to the left media. There are some conservative leaning outlets going after the Donald.

All I can say is, in this case consistency exists.

Ignore the apoplectic left for a moment and realize that success by the Trump administration is their greatest fear. Since the election of Barack Obama they have lost over 1,000 elected seats — state legislatures, house, senate and governorships combined. The party leadership is now firmly controlled by the progressive left and their infighting is over who is more left as I observe the battle for the Democratic National Committee chair.

In order for the Trump administration to be successful, start with the economy and security at home and abroad.

It’s only been 7 days. We have a long way to go.