FedEx Stands Behind Driver Caught on Viral Video Stopping Protesters from Burning American Flag

by Jerome Hudson28 Jan 20170

FedEx issued a statement declaring its support for an employee who was caught on camera Thursday wrestling away American flags that were being burned by protesters.

“FedEx has reviewed the facts of the incident and interviewed our courier to better understand what took place,” the delivery service giant said in a statement. “As with all personnel issues, we are handling the matter internally.”

Matt Uhrin, a FedEx driver, was seen charging a group of men who burning American flags on the Iowa City pedestrian mall. Uhrin snatched away one flag and attempted to extinguish another.

“You don’t like it, get the fuck out!” Uhrin says to one of the protesters.

[WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE]:

The FedEx official twitter account posted a message Saturday stating that the company has “no plans” to change Uhrin’s employment status.

Even before FedEx decided to stand behind Uhrin, his actions were being praised on social media.

There was even a petition launched urging that Uhrin not be fired for protecting Old Glory from flag-burning protesters.

“Let’s make sure Matt Uhrin keeps his job at FedEx,” reads the petition, which has garnered more than 10,000 signatures. “He was standing up for our American flag and should be commended, not punished!”

Two of the protesters were arrested Thursday for violating Iowa City’s public open burn ordinance. It’s not illegal in Iowa, or any other state, to burn the American flag.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson


