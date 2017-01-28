Justin Trudeau Tweets Welcome for Refugees After Trump Issues Executive Order

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau welcomed refugees on Saturday after President Donald Trump issued an executive order temporarily halting U.S. refugee resettlement.

“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength,” Trudeau tweeted along with the hashtag, “#WelcomeToCanada.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

Trudeau directed Canada to import approximately 39,000 Syrian refugees after becoming prime minister in 2015. He’s been cautious not to directly attack Trump, however, a wire reports.

“The young prime minister has been reluctant to criticize President Donald Trump. His government has been trying to balance his liberal view of the world while not offending the new Trump administration,” AP reports. “More than 75 percent of Canada’s exports are to the U.S.”

Under Trudeau, Canada also plans to double immigration levels to nearly half a million per year to replace the aging Canadian population in the work force, mostly with migrants from India and China. As Breitbart London previously reported, “Prime Minister Trudeau has been criticised for his increase in accepting migrants as refugees from Syria and the Middle East – especially as his government has previously refused to prioritise marginalised groups like the Yazidis.”