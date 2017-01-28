Netanyahu Backs Trump’s Wall as A ‘Great Idea’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled his support for President Donald Trump’s wall on the Southern border of the United States.

“President Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel’s southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration,” Netanyahu wrote on Twitter. “Great success. Great idea.”

Earlier this week, Trump used the Israeli wall as an example of why he wanted to build a similar wall for the US.

“A wall protects. All you have to do is ask Israel,” Trump said during an interview with Sean Hannity this week. “They were having a total disaster coming across, and they had a wall. It’s 99.9 percent stoppage.”

Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday, ordering the construction of the wall that he vowed to build during his presidential campaign.