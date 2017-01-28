President Trump’s First Weekly Address: Administration ‘Has Hit the Ground Running at a Record Pace’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald J. Trump released a video on Saturday of his first Weekly Presidential Address, in which the president detailed many of the actions he has taken as President of the United States in his first week.

“This administration has hit the ground running at a record pace, everybody is talking about it. We are doing it with speed and we are doing it with intelligence and we will never, ever stop fighting on behalf of the American people,” Trump said in the video after detailing many of the actions he has taken in just his first week.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Since my election, many companies have announced they are no longer moving jobs out of our country but are instead keeping and creating jobs right here in America,” Trump said. “Every day, we are fulfilling the promise we made to the American people.”

Watch the full video below: