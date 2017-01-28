Virginia Firefighter Under Fire After Arrest for Anarchist Violence in D.C. Inauguration Protests

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A firefighter from Henrico County, Virginia, is under fire herself after being arrested for taking part in anarchist rioting during the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, reports say.

Officials acknowledge that firefighter Rosa Roncales has been placed on administrative duties after being arrested on inauguration day, January 20. Roncales was charged with felony rioting and causing damage in excess of $100,000, CBS Channel 6 reported.

Police in Washington D.C. were monitoring the anarchist group Roncales was associating with that day, court documents reveal.

Officials said the group to which Roncales belonged was coursing through the streets dressed in black and armed with bats and hammers. Around 10:00 a.m. on January 20, the group began to smash windows, set fires, and engage in other vandalism.

Officers said the actions were observed for nearly a half hour before they moved in to make arrests. It was at this time that Roncales was swept up by police.

Henrico County Fire Department officials said Roncales was still employed pending the outcome of the legal case against her. The firefighter’s next appearance in court is set for March 9.

