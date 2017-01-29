Armed Citizen Who Threw Wallet to Distracted Suspect: ‘That’s When I Lit Him Up’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An armed citizen, who was in Detroit’s E&S Carry Out Shrimp Shack during an alleged robbery, says he threw his wallet on the floor, and when the robbery suspect looked away to retrieve it, the citizen shot him.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on January 21.

According to ClickonDetroit.com, the armed citizen is a concealed carry permit holder going only by “Dennis” to protect his privacy. He was in the Shrimp Shack with his girlfriend, Latanya, when an alleged armed robbery suspect came in and ordered everyone to hand over their “cash.” Dennis and his girlfriend “and another customer started throwing their money and wallets on the floor.”

The suspect allegedly pointed his gun at Latanya’s face but was distracted by the wallets on the floor and looked away to pick them up. Dennis used the brief distraction as an opportunity to draw his own gun and shoot the suspect in the stomach.

Dennis said, “When I saw he had the gun in her face, and I threw my wallet down and keys, he turned to look and get the money, that’s when I lit him up.” He then “kicked the robber’s gun away” and tended to the wounded suspect until first responders arrived.

Following the incident, Dennis made clear that he did not have a specific plan to distract the suspect, but he took advantage of the situation when the distraction occurred. He added, “Even though you give them everything, they’ll still shoot you, and I wasn’t going out like that.”

WWJ reports that Detroit police said Dennis will face no charges for his actions; he “acted in self-defense.”

