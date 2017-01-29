DELINGPOLE: Trump, May And The Return Of The Anglosphere Will Make The World A Better Place

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“If we are together nothing is impossible. If we are divided all will fail.”

That was, of course, Winston Churchill, talking about Britain and the US in his 1943 Harvard Speech. As so often, he was spot on.

Never in modern history have the prosperity, security and stability of the world been more assured than when the two greatest nations of the Anglosphere acted in concert. [I recommend Andrew Roberts’s book on this A History of the English-Speaking Peoples Since 1900]

We saw off the Kaiser in 1918; Hitler in 1945; the “Evil Empire” of the Soviet Union in the late 1980s.

Now – after the triumphant meeting of Theresa May and Donald Trump – we are back together again in the greatest affirmation of the Special Relationship since the days of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan.

President Trump gets it. Prime Minister May gets it. The good guys are back in charge and the world is all the better for it.

I’m talking like this partly because it’s so absolutely guaranteed to annoy the hell out of grisly, unpatriotic lefties like Laura Kuenssberg, the bitter-lemon-tonselled BBC News political editor who tried to sour the mood of the May/Trump love-in with a typically chippy, snobby BBC question pouring scorn on President Trump.

She asked:

Mr President, you’ve said before that torture works, you’ve praised Russia, you’ve said you want to ban some Muslims from coming to America, you’ve suggested there should be punishment for abortion. “For many people in Britain those sound like alarming beliefs. What do you say to our viewers at home who are worried about some of your views and worried about you becoming the leader of the free world?”

If Trump thought this was representative of the way Britain really thinks, the Special Relationship would have died there and then. But he knows Britain well enough to realise that the BBC is not the voice of Britain, only the voice of a remote, unrepresentative metropolitan liberal-left elite which tried to stand in the way of Brexit and which would have much preferred the raddled, left-wing crook Hillary to have won the US presidential election.

In other words, Trump understands that the BBC is the voice of the losing minority not the winning majority. Which is why he felt comfortable dismissing Kuenssberg’s provocation with a relaxed, amused joke. The BBC, like the New York Times, is just another of those ignorable MSM institutions on the wrong side of history.

But like a lot of people in the media, the BBC doesn’t realise this. So rapid has been the Trump administration’s blitzkrieg assault on the liberal-left’s cultural and political hegemony that the old liberal establishment just doesn’t know what has hit it, yet.

Which brings me to my second reason for saying the thing I do about Trump, May and the return of the Anglosphere: because it’s happening, it’s true and it is going to shake up the world.

Thanks first to Brexit and now to Trump we are experiencing a paradigm shift in the global order.

Even as recently as the middle of last year it seemed that the Social Democratic paradigm, as embodied by David Cameron, Barack Obama, and most especially its elder stateswoman Angela Merkel, was here to stay for at least another generation.

Germany, not Britain or the US, was the axis on which the geopolitical world pivoted. It was Merkel’s values – the values of Davos Man; of anti-democratic, bureaucratic, supra-national institutions like the European Union and the United Nations; of central bank managerialism; of political correctness; of accommodation with militant Islam and rampant environmentalism – which largely decided the acceptable boundaries of political thought.

No longer. The German Social Democratic (i.e. soft left) hegemony is so totally over that, despite repeated requests, Angela Merkel still hasn’t been able to pin President Trump into agreeing to a meeting with her.

The Germans – and with them, the European Union – have been knocked off their perch and the two great English-speaking nations, Britain and the US are back in charge.

This can only be a good thing for the wider world, for reasons Churchill outlined in that Harvard Speech:

Law, language, literature – these are considerable factors. Common conceptions of what is right and decent, a marked regard for fair play, especially to the weak and poor, a stern sentiment of impartial justice, and above all the love of personal freedom, or as Kipling put it: “Leave to live by no man’s leave underneath the law” – these are common conceptions on both-sides of the ocean among the English-speaking peoples. We hold to these conceptions as strongly as you do. We do not war primarily with races as such. Tyranny is our foe, whatever trappings or disguise it wears, whatever language it speaks, be it external or internal, we must forever be on our guard, ever mobilised, ever vigilant, always ready to spring at its throat. In all this, we march together. Not only do we march and strive shoulder to shoulder at this moment under the fire of the enemy on the fields of war or in the air, but also in those realms of thought which are consecrated to the rights and the dignity of man.

What President Trump definitely gets – and what the Prime Minister is going to get whether she likes it or not because she’s going to be carried along in his slipstream – is that some people’s values are better than other people’s values; and that the best values of all are those not of Continental Europe (which have been tainted by the likes of Napoleon and Bismarck; and philosophers like Rousseau, Hegel and Foucault) but those of the Anglosphere.

Thanks in part to President Trump, it’s not just America that is going to be made great again but – with Britain beside it – the whole world.