DHS Vows to Enforce Donald Trump’s Executive Order

The Department of Homeland Security plans to enforce President Donald Trump’s executive order to dramatically reduce immigration from high threat countries in the Middle East.

“The Department of Homeland Security will continue to enforce all of President Trump’s Executive Orders in a manner that ensures the safety and security of the American people,” the agency made in a statement sent to reporters on Sunday. They reminded Americans that only a small percentage of travelers were affected by the new restrictions.

The agency noted that although some individuals were held for further screening, some of them were allowed entry into the United States, despite protesters at area airports describing the order as a “Muslim ban.”

“These individuals went through enhanced security screenings and are being processed for entry to the United States, consistent with our immigration laws and judicial orders,” the department said.

The agency did not signal that they were prepared to back down from the rigorous enforcement of Trump’s executive action.

“The Department of Homeland Security will comply with judicial orders; faithfully enforce our immigration laws, and implement President Trump’s Executive Orders to ensure that those entering the United States do not pose a threat to our country or the American people,” the statement concluded.