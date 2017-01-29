Former Wife of NYC Man Who Beheaded His Mom Charged with Fatally Beating 4-Year-Old Son

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The former wife of a New York City man who beheaded his mother and took a selfie with her dismembered head has been charged with beating their 4-year-old son to death.

Zarah Coombs, 26, was arrested Thursday for beating her little boy Zamair to death with a broomstick. Coombs just so happens to be the former wife of murderer Bahsid McLean, the New York Daily News reported.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sources said Coombs fatally beat Zamair after he dropped an egg on the floor.

“Ain’t this crazy?” said Cassandra McLean-Smith, the aunt of murderer Bahsid McLean. “A child kills his mother, and then a mother kills her child. Ridiculous. What are we coming to?”

According to family members, Coombs was once married to McLean under the name Vera McLean, but changed her name to Zarah Coombs after McLean beheaded his mother Tanya Byrd in 2013.

Zamair was only three months old at the time McLean committed the crime.

McLean-Smith said the couple met in a group home and her family did not approve of the wedding.

“We weren’t against her, we were against Bahsid,” said McLean-Smith. “My nephew was no good. He was a bully, he didn’t work, he lived off his mother. We couldn’t understand what she saw in him.”

Bahsid and Zarah filed for divorce on April 25, 2016, and the case was settled on Nov. 15, 2016, according to court documents.

McLean is serving 25 years to life in prison for the killing, which he was found guilty of in October 2016, Breitbart News reported.

McLean-Smith said she only heard about the little boy’s death from an old acquaintance who called her Saturday morning.

She said she only saw Zamair once, when he was less than a year old, and said she will now never see him again.

“I cried this morning,” said McLean-Smith. “I did a lot of crying. How do you beat a child that bad? How do you beat a child to death with a broom? What made you so angry? He’s 4 years old.”