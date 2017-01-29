Hillary Clinton Defies Trump Immigration Restrictions: ‘This Is Not Who We Are’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton voiced her defiance to President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting the entry of travelers and immigrants from high-risk countries in the Middle East and Africa.

“I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution,” she wrote on Twitter. “This is not who we are.”

Clinton made her comments as thousands of protesting liberals stormed airports to signal their opposition to the new travel and immigration restrictions, which Trump instituted to protect the safety of Americans from terrorism.

President Trump campaigned on a process of “extreme vetting” in the cases of travel from high risk countries to the United States, allowing them in only a case-by-case basis.

The Department of Homeland Security asserted in a statement today that they would continue to implement Trump’s executive order.

“The Department of Homeland Security will faithfully execute the immigration laws, and we will treat all of those we encounter humanely and with professionalism,” the statement read. “No foreign national in a foreign land, without ties to the United States, has any unfettered right to demand entry into the United States or to demand immigration benefits in the United States.”