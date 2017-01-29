Lyft, AirBnB Give ACLU Donations, Free Housing to Protest Trump’s Refugee Policy

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ride-sharing company Lyft and online residential lodging company AirBnB have decided to protest President Trump’s executive order on refugees.

Lyft is donating $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) over the next four years, according to a letter emailed to customers Sunday morning from the company’s co-founders.

Lyft co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green pledged to donate money to help “defend our constitution,” the Hill reported.

“Banning people of a particular faith or creed, race or identity, sexuality or ethnicity, from entering the U.S. is antithetical to both Lyft’s and our nation’s core values,” the co-founders wrote in the email. “We stand firmly against these actions, and will not be silent on issues that threaten the values of our community.”

Uber, Lyft’s competitor, also announced that it will give drivers who are stranded overseas because of the travel ban three months worth of compensation, the Verge reported.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said the move was intended to “mitigate some of the financial stress and complications with supporting their family and putting food on the table.”

AirBnB CEO Brian Chesky offered free housing Saturday night to those refugees unable to return to the United States because of the executive order, KRON reported.

Chesky posted on Facebook saying that he didn’t support Trump’s executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

“Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected,” Chesky wrote.

The CEO says AirBnB has 3 million home listings worldwide.

Chesky is asking those who want more information about the offer to email him at brian.chesky@airbnb.com.