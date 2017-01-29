Susan Rice: Donald Trump ‘Stone Cold Crazy’ for Appointing Steve Bannon to NSC

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice lashed out against President Donald Trump for appointing his senior adviser Stephen K. Bannon to the National Security Council.

“This is stone cold crazy,” she wrote on Twitter after highlighting a tweet calling Bannon a “Nazi.” “After a week of crazy. Who needs military advice or intel to make policy on ISIL, Syria, Afghanistan, DPRK?”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rice, Obama’s former ambassador to the United Nations and National Security adviser, has not held back her criticism of Trump, especially after he decided to elevate Bannon.

“Chairman of Joint Chiefs and DNI treated as after thoughts in Cabinet level principals meetings,” she wrote on Twitter. “And where is CIA?? Cut out of everything? Chair of Joint Chiefs & DNI are after thoughts in Cabinet level principals mtgs. And CIA?? Cut out of everything?”

Bannon was a officer in the Navy for seven years, and was the executive chairman of Breitbart News before joining the Trump administration. Breitbart News, which was founded and is edited and staffed by Jews, is openly pro-Zionist and Pro-Israel.

Rice was the point woman for spreading the Obama administration’s talking points on the Sunday shows after the terrorist attack on the American consulate in Benghazi, including the falsehood that the attack was sparked by an internet video.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded to Rice’s message, calling it “clearly inappropriate language from a former ambassador” during an interview on ABC News’ “This Week.”

“When you talk about the missteps made by the last administration, with all due respect, I think Ambassador Rice might want to wait, let and see how we handle this,” he said. “Because I think so far they’ve got an expert team of folks that have come in to understand the national situation — our intelligence systems and how to modernize.”