Donald Trump: John McCain and Lindsey Graham ‘Looking to Start World War III’

President Donald Trump ridiculed the duo of Senator John McCain and Senator Lindsey Graham after they criticized his executive order restricting immigration into the United States from high risk countries in the Middle East.

“The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong – they are sadly weak on immigration,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He accused the neocon senators of failing to focus on border security and instead trying to involve the United States in foreign conflicts around the world.

“The two senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III,” Trump continued.

After the left and the media organized against Trump’s executive order, both Graham and McCain caved to critics demanding that Republicans oppose the president.

“This executive order sends a signal, intended or not, that America does not want Muslims coming into our country,” they said in a joint statement. “That is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security.”