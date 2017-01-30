EU Chief Brexit Negotiator: Donald Trump and Steve Bannon ‘Pose Existential Threat to EU’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The European Parliament’s chief Brexit negotiator, Guy Verhofstadt, lists President Donald Trump and his chief strategist Steve Bannon as “one of the main three existential threats facing the European Union.” Verhofstadt views Trump and his populist policy advisers as an even greater threat to the EU than Brexit itself.

Peter Foster reports in The Telegraph:

Setting out the three main existential crises threatening Europe, Mr Verhofstad listed radical Islamic terror, the revanchist Russian president Vladimir Putin and his funding anti-EU, far-Right parties and destabilizing Europe and Donald Trump, the new US president.

“We have a third front undermining the European Union, and it is Donald trump who has joined [the far-Right parties] from across the Atlantic. He has talked fairly favourably of other countries wanting to break away from the EU, and that he hoped for disintegration from European Union.”

Mr Verhofstadt singled out the ”enormous influence” of Steve Bannon, the Breitbart News founder who is now chief strategist to Mr Trump and was recently promoted to enhanced positions in the US National Security Council.

Read the rest here.