Goldman Sachs CEO: Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration ‘Not a Policy We Support’

The CEO of Goldman Sachs has come out against President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Lloyd Blankfein, the company’s CEO, told employees of the firm that the company does not support Trump’s policy and that it goes against the company’s principles.

“This is not a policy we support, and I would note that it has already been challenged in federal court,” he said in a voicemail to employees, as reported by Business Insider.

“If the order were to become or remain effective, I recognize that there is potential for disruption to the firm, and especially to some of our people and their families,” he said. “I want to assure all of you that we will work to minimize such disruption to the extent we can within the law and are focused on supporting our colleagues and their families who may be affected.”

Blankfein’s position against the order is noteworthy because several Goldman Sachs alumni have joined the Trump administration. Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s pick for treasury secretary, top economic adviser Gary Cohn, top adviser Anthony Scaramucci, and chief strategist Steve Bannon all had careers at Goldman, the Hill reported.

Blankfein, who supported Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign, is not alone in his opposition to the President’s executive order.

Ridesharing company Lyft donated $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union to fight against Trump’s executive order, while online residential lodging company AirBnB criticized the executive order and offered free housing Saturday to anyone who was stranded as a result of the travel ban, Breitbart News reported.