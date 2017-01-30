CNN: Islamic Group Excludes Breitbart from Press Event, then Slams Trump for Excluding Migrants

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Breitbart editor was excluded from a press conference by the jihad-linked Council for American-Islamic Relations, just before the Islamic group argued that the administration is improperly excluding foreign Muslims from the United States.

CNN reported the head-turning sequence, saying that the Breitbart editor:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

had already taken a seat for the presser at CAIR’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., where the group was set to detail its legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s immigration ban. But the event hadn’t even started when [editor Neil] Munro was ordered to leave. “This is America,” Munro protested. “We have freedom of speech, freedom of movement.”

The Breitbart editor had gone to CAIR’s press conference to ask questions about the new lawsuit by the group.

The CAIR-backed lawsuit asks judges to overturn the new pro-American immigration policy established by President Donald Trump, under which visitors and immigrants may be excluded if they oppose Americans’ culture and laws. Here’s the critical passage from Trump’s Friday order:

In order to protect Americans, the United States must ensure that those admitted to this country do not bear hostile attitudes toward it and its founding principles. The United States cannot, and should not, admit those who do not support the Constitution, or those who would place violent ideologies over American law. In addition, the United States should not admit those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred (including “honor” killings, other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice religions different from their own) or those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation.

That pro-American policy is a major problem for CAIR and other Islamic groups, because if fully implemented, it could sharply reduce the immigration of orthodox Muslims who endorse jihad war or sharia law in the United States.

Breitbart has frequently noted that the CAIR group is so closely entwined with Islamists and with jihadis that court documents and news reports show that at least five of its people — either board members, employees or former employees — have been jailed or repatriated for various financial and terror-related offenses.

Breitbart has also published evidence highlighted by critics showing that CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in a Texas-based criminal effort to deliver $12 million to the Jew-hating HAMAS jihad group, that CAIR was founded with $490,000 from HAMAS, and that the FBI bans top-level meetings with CAIR officials. “ In 2009, a federal judge concluded that “the government has produced ample evidence to establish the associations of CAIR… with Hamas.”

CAIR has been declared a terrorist organization by the United Arab Emirates and was named by federal prosecutors as an unindicted co-conspirator in a Hamas-funding operation.