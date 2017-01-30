Philippines President Supports Trump, Warns Countrymen in U.S. Illegally He Won’t Help Them

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Filipinos in the U.S. illegally have been warned by their own president back home not to expect help as the Trump Administration looks to begin cracking down on illegal immigration.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte insisted that “out of respect” he supports President Trump’s immigration policy — even as it has been mischaracterized as a “Muslim ban.” Duterte went on to warn his countrymen abroad to follow the law in their host nations, according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer .

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“To Filipinos (in the United States), you better be on the right track. If you are not allowed to stay there, where you are staying, get out because if you are caught and deported, I will not lift a finger. You know that it is a violation of the law,” Duterte said on Monday morning.

“If he has policies to protect his country, I will understand … So out of respect, I will not interfere,” Duterte added.

Duterte went on to say that he was open to some policy of allowing refugees to settle in his own country.

“In the name of humanity and God, we’ll have to make some adjustments,” the Philippine President said. “If there is a compelling reason for us to offer sanctuary, I’m one of those who will say OK to those who have nowhere to go.”

The Island nation has a history of welcoming refugees with concerted efforts. Most recently the country allowed some 3,000 “boat people” from Myanmar and Bangladesh to settle there.

Still, the Philippines does not have a wide open door policy. The last international row over immigration occurred in 2015 when then President Benigno Aquino refused to accept refugees processed in Australia.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.