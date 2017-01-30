Police: Masked Suspects ‘Announced a Robbery,’ Were Greeted by Gunfire

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Police say masked suspects who “announced a robbery” at Eagle’s Corner Chinese takeout were met with gunfire and subsequently fled the scene.

The incident occurred in West Philadelphia around 9:30 pm Sunday night.

According to 6 ABC, police said “two masked men walked into the restaurant and announced a robbery” while “two store owners” were present. “One of the owners pulled out a gun and shot one of the suspects in the back,” causing both suspects to flee. Police believe the suspect who escaped injury was able to drive the wounded suspect to a hospital.

Police also said the suspects “tried to cut surveillance wires to a camera” before they entered the business but failed to cut the right one, so the attempted robbery was captured on video. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, “The in-store surveillance cameras and the one in the back yard were still functioning and did record the robbery.”

Both suspects are in custody and “expected to be charged” over the incident.

