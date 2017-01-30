Sean Spicer Lights Up ‘Pathetic’ Critics of Donald Trump’s Holocaust Statement

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer denounced critics of President Donald Trump’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day statement as “pathetic,” after the media pointed out that Trump failed to refer to Jews in his statement.

“It is pathetic that people are picking on his statement,” Spicer said, when asked about Jewish critics of the statement during the White House press briefing. The statement recognized “the victims, survivors, heroes of the Holocaust” but did not specifically mention “Jews.”

Spicer said that a staffer at the White House helped draft the statement who was both Jewish and the descendant of a Holocaust survivors.

“The president went out of his way to recognize the Holocaust and the suffering that went through it and the people that were affected by it and the loss of life, and to make sure that America never forgets what so many people went through, whether they were Jews or Gypsies, gays, disability, priests,” Spicer said.

The Republican Jewish Coalition reacted to Trump’s statement, calling it a “painful omission.” The Zionist Organization of America specified “our chagrin and deep pain” for failing to specifically mention Jews or the anti-Semitism that led to the Holocaust.

Spicer reminded critics that Trump was very supportive of the nation of Israel, and suggested that there was a double standard in the media for the Obama’s administration’s failures.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think when you look at state of Israel or the Jewish people themselves, I think there has been no better friend to Donald Trump especially after the last eight years. The tremendous respect that he’s shown Israel, the Jewish people, and to suggest anything otherwise is frankly a little disappointing.” Spicer said.