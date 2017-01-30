Trump Doll Hanging by a Noose at Indiana Home Unsettles Residents

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A doll resembling President Trump hanging from a tree by a noose at an Indiana home has left some residents feeling uncomfortable.

The doll — adorned with the flag of the former Soviet Union — was hung at a Fort Wayne residence after Trump won the election, WANE reported.

WANE went to the home where the noose was hanging, which reportedly belongs to an army veteran, but said no one answered the door.

“Trump is a disgrace to America & makes me ashamed I ever served,” reads a banner hanging on the home.

Jared Paden, a neighbor of the resident who put up the doll, called it “shocking.”

“Honestly, I don’t necessarily like it. I’m not really excited about it being in my neighborhood,” Paden said.

“I don’t think it’s respectful to Trump and a lot of people that voted for him to be president,” he added. “I don’t think they should do it, but I think it’s their right. They have the right of free speech. So, I’m not going to say they have to take it down, but I wish they would.”

Police spokesperson Officer Michael Joyner said the homeowner is within his right to free speech and there is nothing that police can do about it.

Oakland Neighborhood President Tom Tiernon said the neighborhood association is discussing possible actions because the neighborhood is having a home tour in June, and they don’t want the doll hanging from the tree.

“We’re all for free speech, but we are concerned that a line has been crossed and about what to do next,” Tiernon said.