Trump Picks Supreme Court Nominee; Will Announce on Live TV

President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters following his meeting with Jack Ma, Chairman of Alibaba Group, meeting at Trump Tower, January 9, 2017 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
by Charlie Spiering30 Jan 20170

President Donald Trump announced that he has made his Supreme Court nominee choice, promising to announce it live from the White House on Tuesday.

I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court,” he wrote on Twitter. “It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M.”

Trump initially set his announcement for Thursday but moved it up after Senate Democrats seized on his executive order blocking immigration from several high-risk countries in the Middle East.

According to the Associated Press, three federal appeals court judges are on Trump’s short list — Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman, and William Pryor.


