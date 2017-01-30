Trump Picks Supreme Court Nominee; Will Announce on Live TV

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump announced that he has made his Supreme Court nominee choice, promising to announce it live from the White House on Tuesday.

I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court,” he wrote on Twitter. “It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Trump initially set his announcement for Thursday but moved it up after Senate Democrats seized on his executive order blocking immigration from several high-risk countries in the Middle East.

According to the Associated Press, three federal appeals court judges are on Trump’s short list — Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman, and William Pryor.