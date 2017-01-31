Al Sharpton Slammed on Social Media for Calling Jesus a ‘Refugee’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Left-wing activist and former primetime MSNBC anchor Al Sharpton is getting grilled on social media after he referred to Jesus Christ as a refugee, in a naked attempt to ding President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

“Before you head to church today, remember to thank God for his son, Jesus a refugee who fled to Egypt,” Sharpton wrote on Twitter.

Before you head to church today, remember to thank God for his son, Jesus a refugee who fled to Egypt. — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) January 29, 2017

It didn’t take long for social media users to blast Sharpton and point out the Biblical inaccuracies in the tweet, specifically that Mary and Joseph traveled to Egypt to pay their taxes — something Sharpton has struggled with in the past.

One Twitter user pointedly suggested to Sharpton, “pay your taxes and learn Bible.”

@ALSHARPTON_REV they went to pay Taxes in Egypt. They went home. YOU need to pay your taxes and learn Bible!! — TootsieMarie (@TootsieMarie) January 31, 2017

Sharpton’s tweet received more scrutiny after it was featured on Fox and Friends on Tuesday.

Really, Reverend?! Al Sharpton invokes Jesus to hit President Trump's border order | @CarleyShimkus pic.twitter.com/wbKPNDRWLK — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 31, 2017

@foxandfriends @CarleyShimkus I can't stand when AL Sharpton says anything about the Bible. Talk about twisting things to fit your need. — Bonnie Jenkins (@Bonnie_Jenkins7) January 31, 2017

@foxandfriends @CarleyShimkus Al Sharpton, what a wash up! I'm so disgusted with these ignorant, get rich of everyone else people! Sick, brain dead! — EarlyMorning (@cryssum58) January 31, 2017

@foxandfriends After all these years, Al Sharpton still doesn't know his Bible! lol Oh well, guess he just wanted to be noticed again. :) — UncaBilly (@UncBilly2) January 31, 2017

What kind of Reverand is al Sharpton? Church of Al? — Ricky Chamness (@ricky601) January 31, 2017

@ALSHARPTON_REV a reverand who doesnt know the story of Jesus. Hmmmm. No surprise. He isnt really a reverand. But we knew that already. — Pamela Jane (@pjul1984) January 31, 2017

Al Sharpton is too old to think. He no longer has a voice of direction. He is just talking nonsense to gain attention. — #pedgra (@CarlosP03356145) January 31, 2017

JesusChrist,whose parents were good taxpaying citizens, was no refugee and Al Sharpton,tax evading cheat,is no reverend. — Cherryl (@blkwid713) January 31, 2017

Sharpton also attacked Trump and his pick to head the Justice Department, Senator Jeff Sessions, in a politically-charged sermon on Sunday, Al.com reports.

“We’ve faced tougher things than Donald Trump,” Sharpton said during an hour-long sermon at Oakwood University Church in Alabama.

“I worship a refugee,” Sharpton said, adding, “We may have lost the election, but we didn’t lose our minds.”

To date, however, a majority of Americans agree with President Trump’s temporary halt on refugees from terror-prone countries.

