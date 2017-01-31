Skip to content

Al Sharpton Slammed on Social Media for Calling Jesus a ‘Refugee’

Al Sharpton
The Associated Press

by Jerome Hudson31 Jan 20170

Left-wing activist and former primetime MSNBC anchor Al Sharpton is getting grilled on social media after he referred to Jesus Christ as a refugee, in a naked attempt to ding President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

“Before you head to church today, remember to thank God for his son, Jesus a refugee who fled to Egypt,” Sharpton wrote on Twitter.

It didn’t take long for social media users to blast Sharpton and point out the Biblical inaccuracies in the tweet, specifically that Mary and Joseph traveled to Egypt to pay their taxes — something Sharpton has struggled with in the past.

One Twitter user pointedly suggested to Sharpton, “pay your taxes and learn Bible.”

Sharpton’s tweet received more scrutiny after it was featured on Fox and Friends on Tuesday.

Sharpton also attacked Trump and his pick to head the Justice Department, Senator Jeff Sessions, in a politically-charged sermon on Sunday, Al.com reports.

“We’ve faced tougher things than Donald Trump,” Sharpton said during an hour-long sermon at Oakwood University Church in Alabama.

“I worship a refugee,” Sharpton said, adding, “We may have lost the election, but we didn’t lose our minds.”

To date, however, a majority of Americans agree with President Trump’s temporary halt on refugees from terror-prone countries.

