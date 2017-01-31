DHS Chief John Kelly: Trump Immigration Pause ‘Long Overdue’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

New Homeland Security chief John Kelly praised President Donald Trump’s new immigration policies, adding that it’s not a “Muslim ban.”

The story from Politico:

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Tuesday strongly defended President Donald Trump’s sweeping executive order restricting immigration, saying such a measure was “long overdue.”

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Kelly insisted that the order put in place last Friday by Trump is not the Muslim ban that the president promised on the campaign trail. Instead, he labeled it a “temporary pause” that will allow the Trump administration time to review its immigration vetting procedures.

“This analysis is long overdue and strongly supported by the department’s career intelligence officials,” Kelly said of the procedural review that the government will pursue while Trump’s executive order is in effect. “As my predecessor, Secretary [Jeh] Johnson liked to say, it is easier to play defense on the 50-yard-line than it is on the one-yard-line. By preventing terrorists from entering our country, we can stop terror attacks from striking the homeland.”

