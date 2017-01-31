SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump announced that he has selected Judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court, keeping his promise that he made to Republican voters in May 2016.

“When Justice Scalia passed away suddenly last February, I made a promise to the American people: If I were elected president, I would find the very best judge in the country for the Supreme Court,” Trump said at the White House during the announcement. “I promised to select someone who respects our laws and is representative of our Constitution and who loves our Constitution and someone who will interpret them as written.”

Gursuch was not part of Donald Trump’s original list of potential nominees in May, but was added to the list in September. The 49-year-old judge currently sits on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Colorado and considered by conservatives to be a textualist and an originalist in the same mold as the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

“Judge Gorsuch has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline, and has earned bipartisan support,” Trump said, as he introduced his choice.

He pointed out that Gorsuch was confirmed unanimously when he confirmed by the Senate for the 10th Circuit Court.

“That’s unanimous, can you believe that? Nowadays, with what’s going on?” Trump asked with disbelief. “Does that happen anymore? Does it happen? I think it’s going to happen. Maybe it will.”

He added that Gorsuch’s qualifications was “beyond dispute” and called for the Senate to confirm him quickly

“I only hope that both Democrats and Republicans can come together for once for the good of the country,” Trump said.