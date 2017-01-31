‘More Extreme than Justice Scalia’ — Left-wing Activists Sound the Alarm Over Gorsuch

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Left-wing activists reacted immediately to Donald Trump’s choice of Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat.

“He represents an existential threat to legal abortion in the United States and must never wear the robes of a Supreme Court justice,” an online statement from NARAL read.

Other pro-abortion organizations agreed.

“Donald Trump’s nominee, Neil Gorsuch, has an alarming history of interfering with reproductive rights and health. He ruled that bosses should be able to deny women access to birth control coverage,” wrote Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards in a fundraising letter calling for supporters to donate.

The pro-abortion organization also debuted a hashtag #NoRoeNoGo for activists to share.

Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune, described Gorsuch as “more extreme than Justice Scalia.”

“Gorsuch has proven himself hostile to environmental protection, women’s rights, and the rights of workers and cannot be trusted to protect our air, our water, or our communities,” he said in a statement.

Climate change alarmist group NextGen also opposed Gorsuch’s nomination in a statement from billionaire funder Tom Steyer.

“In light of Trump’s despotic tendencies and Russia’s role in his election, the Senate must reject any nominee whose allegiance to our Constitution and our most fundamental rights is in doubt,” he wrote in a statement.