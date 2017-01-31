Poll: Only 15 Percent of Donald Trump Voters Trust Media

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A new Edelman study shows that Americans trust the media less than ever, especially among voters who supported President Donald Trump.

Only 15 percent of Trump voters now trust the media, down six points since the presidential election.

Edelman: Only 15 percent of Trump supporters trust media -> pic.twitter.com/LXvHKeZiTU — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 31, 2017

Trust of the media among Hillary Clinton supporters is also down. Only 51 percent of Clinton supporters trust the media — down six points from 57 percent support before the election.

Trust in traditional media fell 5 points to 57 percent, according to the survey, the steepest decline among platforms since 2012.

“People now view media as part of the elite,” said Edelman in their release. “The result is a proclivity for self-referential media and reliance on peers.”