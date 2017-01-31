Trump to Keep Obama Executive Order Protecting LGBTQ Federal Workers

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An executive order signed by former President Barack Obama in 2014 protecting federal employees from anti-LGBTQ discrimination will continue to be enforced under the Trump administration, the White House announced Tuesday.

“President Donald J. Trump is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community,” the White House said in a statement. “The executive order signed in 2014, which protects employees from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination while working for federal contractors, will remain intact at the direction of President Donald J. Trump.”

The executive order signed by Obama in July 2014 prevents federal contractors from discriminating based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Donald Trump campaigned promising to be a ‘real friend’ to the LGBT community, and now President Trump is delivering on that commitment,” Log Cabin Republicans president Gregory Angelo told CNN. “Log Cabin Republicans is proud to have directly lobbied for this important preservation of LGBT equality in the federal workforce.”

Bloomberg News reported that President Trump might include an exemption for those affiliated with religious groups, but the White House has not made an official statement about exemptions to the executive order.