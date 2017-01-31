Reports: Democrat Anthony Weiner Facing Child-Porn Charges

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Federal prosecutors are looking to file child porn charges against disgraced Democrat Representative Anthony Weiner for sexting with a teenaged girl, says a new media report.

Weiner, the former Congressman and husband to Hillary Clinton’s top aide Huma Abedin, is being investigated by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, after he was arrested last year for having sex-related communications across state lines with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina.

The girl, who is remaining anonymous due to her age, told police that she and the former congressman carried on a relationship for several months starting early in 2016 via numerous social media services such as Twitter, Facebook, Kik, Confide and Skype. The girl claims that Weiner sent nude photos, shared pornographic videos with her, discussed his “rape fantasies,” and requested that she undress and masturbate during video chats.

Now a report by Fox News says that attorneys for Weiner have been seen making numerous visits to prosecutors as the case continues to be investigated. Insiders report that these numerous visits likely mean that both sides are working to come to some understanding before further charges are announced.

Weiner could face charges of “production of child pornography” for his video chats, a charge that carries a mandatory 15-year minimum prison sentence. But he could also face charges of “receipt of child pornography,” which could bring him five years in prison, or “possession of child pornography,” a charge that carries no mandatory minimum sentence.

